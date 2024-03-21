Pie Mechanic and Dobson's Distillery premiere unique pie at Uralla expo

The Pie Mechanic and Dobson's Distillery have teamed up to create "an out of the box" pie for Seasons of New England.
The New England businesses have pioneered the creation of the Double Shot Collaborative Pie, which combines beef shin, Dobson's le Cafe coffee and maple liqueur, smoked bacon from Dale's Downtown Meats, field mushrooms, and barley, all layered into a buttery pie crust.
The Pie Mechanic owner, Adam Hayes, said this pie creation is on a whole new level.
"Coffee has a nice, sweet bitterness to it and it enhances the meat flavours and works well with the natural sweetness of the maple bacon," he said.
Dobson's Distillery founder Stephen Dobson said it's quite different to have coffee liqueur in a pie, but it works an absolute treat.
"Food science says 'you can', because we can caramelise out the coffee and hold the maple syrup and end up with an amazing sweet meat," he said.
"We pioneered it on our ploughman's platter by pumping the coffee and maple syrup liqueur into turkey breast, and then we learned that it did not make the turkey taste like coffee, it made it really sweet and luscious."
Mr Dobson said it's just one of those crazy instances in food science.
The one-time pie follows a legacy of New England businesses teaming up to create gourmet delights.
Mr Hayes said it's been "great" to collaborate with the Kentucky gin maker and indeed all the local businesses.
"It is just amazing how, not only Uralla but the entire New England region works together really well," he said.
"But I truly believe Uralla has taken it to the next level, where everyone seems to be happy to help each other, regardless of what industry they are in."
In regional communities, especially, Mr Dobson said that if one business thrives, all businesses thrive.
"We attract people to town, we get a conversation going with visitors and people from the New England area, and it is a really smart way for local businesses to show off their produce."
Founder and director of Seasons of New England, Tara Toomey, said the weekend attracts visitors from across the states and territories.
"Whether it is food or another craft ... people discover each other and get inspired by what other people are doing," she said.
"It is such a lovely reflection of the region."
The expo offers a range of events and activities, including a fully stocked bar, live music, and kids' art space.
When vendors pack up for the day, an after-hours community barbeque will be held to help raise funds for two local schools: Uralla Central and Kentucky Public.
And a little later in the evening, visitors will be treated to a Uralla Arts Lantern Parade.
Ms Toomey said the landscape of Uralla is magical and really "elevates" the expo.
"It is beautifully put together and the people take such pride in their displays, and from the food to the coffee ... it is such a wonderful space."
The event will kick off this Saturday, March 23, from 9am at Hampden Park in Uralla. Entry is $5 for people over 14 and tickets are available at the gate. Kids are free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.