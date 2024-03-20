Watch: Country's best whip up a storm as state titles go on the line

It's iconically Australian, and at Gunnedah on Saturday whipcracking was on show in all its glory.
Some of the country's top whipcrackers whipped up a storm with the Australian Whipcrackers and Plaiters Association holding the 2024 NSW Whipcracking Titles.
Run in conjunction with the monthly Gunnedah Country Markets, the competition doubled as a qualifier for the Australian titles to be held in August as part of Ekka.
Hence it attracted not only the best in the business but whipcrackers from far and wide.
AWPA president Steven Wicks said they had competitors from across country NSW, Sydney, Queensland, even Victoria.
Each competitor had to perform five tricks - of their selection - followed by a one minute freestyle routine.
The doyens of the sport, Gunnedah's Wicks family unsurprisingly figured prominently among the winners, with 18-time Australian champion Daniel winning the men's and bullock whip titles.
The next generation also shone with sister Katie Sozou's daughter Abbie crowned the pee wee (8 years and under) champion.
Beau Jervis meanwhile won the juvenile (12 years and under) division, Jesse Jervis the junior (16 years and under), Georgia Pitman the ladies and Graham Jones the over 45s.
It wasn't however just about the pros. They also opened up the mat to newcomers to have a crack, running a novice competition for juniors, juveniles and opens.
Annually staging an event as part of the Weeks of Speed program, the reason for coinciding with the markets, [Stephen] Wicks said is to showcase the sport to a new audience.
"We want to hold it when the markets are on because we have a captive audience," he said.
Many of the marketgoers wandered across to have a look over the morning.
He also noted that from running the event on Saturday, the Gunnedah Show Society have approached them about putting on an event at the upcoming show.
Pee Wee (8 Years & Under): 1st - Abbie Sozou NSW, 2nd - Macey Wicks NSW, 3rd - Georgia Sozou NSW, 4th - Robbie Wicks NSW, = 5th - Henry Sozou NSW, Bentley Shields NSW
Juvenile (12 Years & Under): 1st - Beau Jervis NSW, 2nd - Edward Whibley NSW, 3rd - Ruby Shields NSW, 4th - Archie Shields NSW
Junior (16 Years & Under): 1st - Jesse Jervis NSW
Ladies: 1st - Georgia Pitman NSW, 2nd - Katie Sozou NSW, 3rd - Skye Leeson NSW, 4th - Narelle Wicks NSW
Men's: 1st - Daniel Wicks NSW, 2nd - Henry Pitman NSW, 3rd - Steven Wicks NSW, 4th - Josh Sozou NSW
Men's Over 45's: 1st - Graham Jones NSW, 2nd - Andrew Wooler QLD, 3rd - Christie Jervis NSW, 4th - Lisa Whibley NSW, 5th -Alison Kelly NSW, 6th - Jenny Wooler QLD, 7th - Kerry Whibley NSW
NSW Bullock Whip: 1st - Daniel Wicks NSW, 2nd - Steven Wicks NSW, 3rd - Georgia Pitman NSW, 4th - Henry Pitman NSW, 5th - Jesse Jervis NSW, 6th - Graham Jones NSW, 7th - Andrew Wooler QLD, 8th - Skye Leeson NSW, 9th - Lisa Whibley NSW
Accuracy Champion - Graham Jones NSW, Runner-Up - Henry Pitman
Encouragement Award - Ruby Shields NSW
