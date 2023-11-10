The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Daniel Wick is a two-sport national champion

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Wicks's dirt-track racing career is a real family affair. Picture supplied
Daniel Wicks's dirt-track racing career is a real family affair. Picture supplied

It was a moment that was some 15 years in the making, and it washed over Daniel Wicks like a wave of pure joy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.