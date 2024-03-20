Pigs n Pines event set to rev-up in Spring Ridge to help kids with cancer

Bikers are revving up their engines for the much-anticipated Pigs 'n Pines motorcycle rally in Spring Ridge.
The organisers of the charity event are anticipating a huge turnout at the Royal Hotel in Spring Ridge, with riders set to travel from right across the North West, Queensland and even Victoria.
All profits raised from the rally will go towards the Kids with Cancer Foundation.
Manager and licensee of the Royal Hotel, Jo Woods, said it will be a weekend of fun and all in the name of a good cause.
"Everything is my favourite part," she said.
"It is nice to meet different people, as they come in from all over the place, and we see the different bikes.
"Everyone is having a good time and being together. Chatting with old friends and making some new ones."
The weekend will include a range of activities that will put riders' skills to the test, both on and off the bike, including a helmet toss, tug of war, nail drive, truck pull, and more.
But the most challenging would have to be the slow ride.
"It's bikers on their motorbikes generally Harleys and it's who can go the slowest without putting their foot down," Ms Wood said.
"If you have ever ridden a motorbike, you'll realise how difficult that could be. It is in a block of dirt, so not on the road, and there are bumps and bits of grass in the paddock.
"It requires a certain amount of skill and restraint."
Last year, the event raised $22,000 for charity. Ms Wood said they hope they will beat that figure and donate more to help kids.
The motorcycle rally has a $25 entry fee at the Royal Hotel in Spring Ride from Friday, March 22, to Sunday, March 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.