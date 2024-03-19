Students at PLC take on merino wether challenge

Each school is provided ongoing support and a unique learning experience throughout the year by attending workshops and events, and by looking after their wethers, the students gain: practical, hands-on skills in sheep management; a better understanding of sheep and wool production as a business; contact with many aspects of the Merino sheep industry; a chance to network with industry participants and other students; an enjoyable experience with Merino sheep and the industry; and a positive perspective on a career with sheep and wool.