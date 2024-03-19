Students at PLC take on merino wether challenge

The NSW School Merino Wether Challenge is run each year with the aim of educating high school students about the commercial production of Merino sheep, and this year, one of most successful school Livestock Teams in the region is participating in this invitation-only event.
PLC Armidale will join students from more than 70 schools from across the state in Dubbo this August for a memorable 'hands-on' experience covering a broad range of sheep and wool production skills.
Organisers say the 2024 event is set to be the biggest year to date for this program across Australia.
PLC Armidale Agricultural teacher Briony Looker said 30 students were in the PLC Armidale Wether Challenge team.
"There were 90 schools that applied this year and I'm stoked that we are one of the 60 schools to get in," Ms Looker said.
"In addition to the wethers, the New South Wales Merino Ram Breeders Association has given us a lot of resources, and they'll come every couple of months to check on them and make sure that we're on the right track."
PLC Armidale received their wethers recently, and will attend the Dubbo National Sheep Show & Ram Sale in August 27 -28. The NSW School Merino Wether Challenge is proudly supported through funding and resources from Australian Wool Innovation, with coordination and logistics provided by Bralca.
Each selected school in NSW is allocated six wethers for six months, with the students taking ownership of managing their wethers.
This provides a unique and practical experience for the students, much different from classroom learning.
Each school team then shows their wethers during the Dubbo National Merino Ram Show in August, where they are judged according to their meat and wool quality.
The Merino Wethers are purchased by the Dubbo National Sheep Show & Ram Sale Committee from Egelabra Merino Stud to provide a consistent genetic base.
"The keenness of both the students and staff of the schools to participate and develop their ag curriculums with the wethers has been terrific," Angus Beveridge from the Dubbo National Ram Show & Sale Committee said.
In 2023, students were able to participate in a range of activities at Dubbo, including showing and judging, shearing demonstrations, ag tech workshops, working dog demonstrations, fleece workshops, a careers panel and a young farmers challenge.
Each school is provided ongoing support and a unique learning experience throughout the year by attending workshops and events, and by looking after their wethers, the students gain: practical, hands-on skills in sheep management; a better understanding of sheep and wool production as a business; contact with many aspects of the Merino sheep industry; a chance to network with industry participants and other students; an enjoyable experience with Merino sheep and the industry; and a positive perspective on a career with sheep and wool.
