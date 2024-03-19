Dianne Harris continues her quest for love, but she has not given up hope

Dianne Harris may not have found love on season two of Better Date Than Never, but she has not given up hope of finding that special person.
The Willow Tree farmer has had nothing but "amazing experiences" since her second appearance on national TV screens.
Even as her search for her soulmate continues, she says one of the most amazing things is, to show that love has no boundaries.
"It was a prime motivation in the first place," she said.
"It was about visibility, to say that no matter if you are old, transgender, or whatever, you are entitled to try and find somebody to love.
"Everybody needs love or someone special in their lives. We are not meant to be solidarity animals; we are meant to have partners, special people, or even a tribe."
Even if she has inspired one person, somewhere in Australia or New Zealand, to put themselves out there and see they are deserving of love, then it has made it all worthwhile, she says.
"And if I meet the right person, then that is a big bonus."
Ms Harris said dating in a regional area can be quite difficult, as there are some biases to overcome.
And there was even an occasion when her public profile worked against her.
"I had a lady go out with me; we met, had coffee, and went out with her the next day," she said.
The pair continued to see each other and it was only when Ms Harris was recognised by a fan of the show that her date decided not to continue the relationship.
"She told me, 'You have such a public profile, I would lose my identity if I was with you'. So, sometimes being really visible really works against you," she said.
"I have learned to take those things, put them in a bag, leave them over there, and don't acknowledge it.
"Because it is not you and it is not on you to make it right. It's not your fault. It was her decision; I respect that. If someone wants to be with me, they will, and if they don't, they don't."
Ms Harris said Tamworth has come a long way in the last decade.
"When I first started this journey in Tamworth, the changes I have seen have been amazing," she said.
"The awareness raised through media is that who we are is not a choice, we are doing the best we can.
"At the end of the day, we are still the same people."
Ms Harris said she feels like the "luckiest" transgender person, because she came out in Tamworth.
"When I came out until today, I have only ever heard one negative comment," she said.
"I wore a wig and I wasn't really good at doing anything. I walked into Kmart and there was a lady at the door. I hadn't even picked up a trolley when she called me over, I thought I was going to be kicked out.
"When she told me, 'I just wanted to congratulate you, half of the women could take a lesson from you on how to dress'."
Through the community's support and her own self-confidence, Ms Harris said she has always felt welcomed, and loved, in Tamworth.
