DIANE Harris may not have found love during her stint on a reality dating show, but she's still glad she raised awareness for her community.
Ms Harris, a transgender woman, took her search for romance to national TV screens.
Producers of ABC's Better Date Than Never told her before filming began that her struggle to find a date was because of her isolation as a Willow Tree farmer.
"They stepped up and said, 'we will find people and get you a date'," she said.
"I've been alone now for too damn long, you hope you'll find your soulmate somewhere, and when they said we'll try to help, I went, 'definitely, please'."
In the time it took to film her fellow contestants, producers got two people who said they might date her, but they changed their minds, she said.
When filming had to be wrapped up, a woman put her hand up, and they went on a date.
"She came along, we had a lovely conversation, she's a very intelligent, very lovely person, but there was no connection there," Ms Harris said.
She said she felt it just had to be done to keep things moving.
"If they do a series two, then maybe, they might have some things in the wind that I don't know about," she said.
The reaction after the show hasn't led to any romance so far, although plenty of people have contacted her.
"Most of them go, 'me and my partner have watched you on the show, and we think you're beautiful, and good on you for having the courage to do it'," she said.
The group Ms Harris is president of, Tamworth Pride, represented the country music capital at the Sydney WorldPride Mardi Gras parade in February.
She was driving in the truck in the slow lane waiting to enter the marshalling area in Sydney, when fans of the show came up banging on the window.
"I was almost embarrassed that so many people recognised me," she said.
"That's just a thing you never dream up as a small regional farmer, you'll never be recognised anywhere outside your local community."
But the biggest fan base is for her mum, she said.
It's ok to be yourself, and to live your life the best way you can. So long as you're not harming anyone, you don't have to hide.- Diane Harris
Although the experience didn't turn out exactly how Ms Harris hoped, she had fun, and it raised awareness.
"It's ok to be yourself, and to live your life the best way you can," she said.
"So long as you're not harming anyone, you don't have to hide.
"You don't have to pretend you're something you're not just to make other people feel happy, if you're not happy."
