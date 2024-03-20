'At the end of the day that's what it's about': Duo winning hearts on and off the court

It hasn't taken long for Max Clark and Garric Young to endear themselves to the Tamworth Thunderbolts faithful.
After just one game already clear fan favourites, the US imports were following the Thunderbolts big win over Wagga Wagga on Saturday night mobbed by youngsters.
Both seemed in their element as king of the kids, signing everything from basketballs to shirts to shoes to drink bottles. Clark was even presented with an easter egg from one young fan.
You can understand the appeal. When you can do what they can do on a basketball court.....
Playing their first competition game, the pair produced plenty of tricks and had the crowd on their feet on numerous occasions, their combination from playing together previously also shining through with some nice one-two plays.
"We've known each other for some years, so we already know our chemistry," Clark said.
"I just lob it up to him, he's going to finish it every time."
Ticking over two months in Tamworth this week, the Lawrenceville product is really enjoying it.
"It's nice, everybody's friendly," he said.
"And the weather's nice.. I love the weather."
One of the highlights has been seeing his first kangaroo. Before coming to Tamworth and visiting Marsupial Park he'd never seen one in real life before.
Around his commitments with the Thunderbolts, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays Clark helps train some of the local juniors, which he really loves.
He is also still working for the consultancy firm he was with before he came out here.
All online, he just does the work whenever he can.
The second highest scorer for the Thunderbolts in the 95-51 win, he said it was a really good start.
"It was good to get the first win of the season," he said.
"We just wanted to come out, play our defence, rebound and push the tempo."
As they showed on Saturday, both "outstanding individuals on the court", for Thunderbolts coach John Ireland it's as much about what Clark and Young bring off the court.
Returning to the helm this season, he had extensive conversations with them before they signed them "just to get to know them, and for them to get to know us and what we want to offer them."
So far they've "been a perfect fit" on and off the court.
"They're really good culture setters," he said.
"And they're so great with the kids, you see here after the game the way they engage with the young kids, signing shirts, signing shoes."
"At the end of the day that's what it's about.
"Yes the basketball's a great brand, but at the end of the day if they create excitement around the sport for our juniors and other community people that want to play, to me that's the win."
Not ignoring the on the court aspect, Ireland was quick to answer "energy" when asked what they bring to the team.
"They're both so athletic, both really good decision makers," he said.
"You see Garric in the air he's so athletic and he's an excitement machine when he's playing above the rim.
"Max is an outstanding ball handler, an outstanding shooter and he's a good distributor."
