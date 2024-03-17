'The boys played exceptionally well': Bolts apply the heat in State League opener

John Ireland had every reason to be a happy man on Saturday night.
Back in charge of the Tamworth Thunderbolts men's side he had just watched them open their 2024 Waratah State League campaign with a convincing 95-51 win over the visiting Wagga Wagga Heat.
Boasting a very different looking roster to 2023, albeit with a few old faces back on deck, it was as good a first hit-out as Ireland could have hoped for.
With new American imports Garric Young and Max Clark showing what an asset they are going to be, the Thunderbolts burst out of the blocks with a 24-15 first quarter effort and were never headed from there.
"The boys played exceptionally well," Ireland said.
"We've had a key focus around that defensive end and I thought we executed pretty well over for the four quarters on that defensive end.
"[There were] A couple of little lapses at different points but overall that defence helped us control the tempo on that offensive end."
Elaborating on the work they've been doing on their defence, Ireland touched on their 'help defence' - "containing the ball, staying in front of our man and from there making sure that if we do get beat we've got someone there to back up and help" - and how they rebound the ball.
"If we can control the possession, limit their team to one shot it gives us more opportunities on that offensive end," he said.
Especially the way that with the athleticism they have in the side they can transition.
That was evident on Saturday night with a number of rebounding turnovers leading to points for the Bolts, Young putting a slam dunk flourish on several of them.
It was a delight to watch he and Clark go about their business, the pair exciting the big crowd with some of their tricks. There was almost a sense of anticipation when they were on the court that something special was going to happen.
Young was the Thunderbolts' top scorer dropping a game high 25 points while Clark scored 17.
Tom Parsons also impressed on debut with the youngster contributing 16 points, the returning Justin Leehy also finishing in double figures (10).
Back at the helm for the first time since 2019, while it's early days, you feel that Ireland is excited about what the side can do in 2024.
Along with their athleticism, one of their best traits is their depth.
They still have a few other players to "rotate into the group" such as Sam Morris, who is stepping up from the under 18s, and Roman Jurd. The latter formerly played with the Thunderbolts and has returned to town.
"For us, we know what we're going to get out of our key guys with Garric and Max and Scotty McGann and guys like that, so it's what we get out of those other role players that's important for us," he said.
Their next assignment is the Port Macquarie Dolphins away this coming Saturday night.
"Hopefully moving forward we can keep rolling and keep building on what we've established tonight," Ireland said.
