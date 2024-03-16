Photo gallery: new era dawning for lady Bears

The introduction of new league tag blood has "mixed it up a bit" at North Tamworth.
Ahead of the reigning premiers' opening round clash against Boggabri next month, rookie Bears skipper Bree Poetschka said the side were set to enter a new era.
"For so long, we probably had a team of players that played together for long periods of time," she said.
"So, to throw a few new faces in there has mixed it up a bit."
Now, Poetschka said, the side had to get "used to playing with one another".
That was clear when reigning Group 19 premiers Narwan edged Norths 8-6 in a trial at Jack Woolaston Oval. The match consisted of three quarters.
It will likely be the Bears' last hitout before the start of the season.
"Look, we started off a bit shaky," Poetschka said. "I think, defensively, the middle third was by far our best third.
"They only scored in the first third, which I guess was somewhat of a good thing; we didn't go downhill."
Poetschka, the Bears' sole try-scorer against Narwan, has replaced Steph Halpin as captain.
She said having "a good culture on and off the field" was important to her.
"I'm nervous, but I suppose I'm looking forward to it," she said of leading the team. "I'm sure it will get easier with each game."
