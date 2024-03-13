It's nice to be Bree: from doing laps to closing deals and leading a team

When Bree Poetschka peers back through the fog of time, her earliest memories centre on a pool.
And in that pool, she was given a valuable early life lesson: hard work equals personal growth.
Now, as a 25-year-old who has never been happier, Poetschka is attacking life with the same zeal that propelled her through the water as a child at the Kootingal War Memorial Swimming Pool.
Still by Poetschka's side, always encouraging her, are her parents Greg and Caroline. Back in the day, Greg coached her and others at the Kootingal-Moonbi Swimming Club (he still coaches there).
"That took up a big part of my childhood," Poetschka said of swimming.
The bubbly blonde's folks were at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, March 9, when she led North Tamworth in a league tag trial at Narwan.
It's her debut season as the reigning premiers' skipper. In fact, it is the first time she has skippered any sporting side.
"I'm excited," she said of the responsibility. "I've got a lot to learn, I think.
"There's great leaders all around me, though, who I'm sure will help out, and experienced players [too]."
On Monday, the self-described people person was back at work at Raine and Horne, where she is a sales agent.
No doubt, Greg and Caroline had provided her with valuable advice as she chased and achieved her long-held goal of becoming a sales agent.
"Everything," she replied when asked what she owed her parents.
Consequently, Poetschka's admiration for her mum and dad is unmatched.
Her elder sister Emma, a former lady Bear who now lives in Brisbane, also plays an important role in her life. As does her partner of about a year, North Tamworth No. 7 Mitch Sheridan.
The couple knew of each other at school (Poetschka went to Tamworth High, while Sheridan is a Farrer alum). But they "met properly" at the Bears, Poetschka said.
And when that happened, Sheridan got to know someone who prides herself on treating people equally.
"Be nice to everyone - no matter what background someone comes from," she said. "Both my parents are very much like that."
