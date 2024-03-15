Steady as you go: Ethan Collins' life-affirming mission stays on course

An earlier article on Ethan Collins should have included, to be continued ...
Because almost two years later, Collins was once again out the back at Jack Woolaston Oval and he was telling another yarn.
It's a true story blessed with the recent arrival of the 27-year-old's third child with his wife, Jessica.
And it's a story that now includes eliciting praise from his coach, Paul Boyce, after the No. 6 excelled in a 28-14 trial loss (unofficial) to an Andrew Fifita-enhanced Woy Woy Roosters.
"He was dangerous every time he had the footy," Boyce said of his five-eighth.
Collins' team has also been enhanced. Little Elodie's arrival eight months ago gifted the Collinses with their second daughter. She has joined Ivy, 4, and Hudson, 2.
Their old man, a Tamworth Regional Council worker (water and sewage), is in his sweet spot. He's exactly where he should be.
"It has its hard times," he said of parenthood. "But it's definitely the best thing in my life. They mean everything to me."
Providing for this family and making sure his children "have the best dad" were his greatest challenges in life, Collins said.
On April 14, 2024, Norths will face a great challenge when they meet the Moree Boars in the grand final reply.
The round two clash is shaping as an early highlight of Collins's third season at the Bears. He has established himself as Scott Blanch's worthy five-eighth successor at the reigning eight-time premiers.
"Every year I'm getting a lot more confident wearing the six," he said.
The Boars clash carries extra significance for Collins. He hails from Moree, where he played first grade for the Boars and the Boomerangs.
"I really love getting back there [Moree] and seeing the family and stuff," he said.
