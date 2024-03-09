30+ photos: Bears 'show character' in trial against Fifita-led Woy Woy

A late try rush and a solid workout against another quality outfit has provided North Tamworth with "exactly" what they wanted.
So said Bears mentor Paul Boyce, after the side's 28-14 loss to a "very good" Woy Woy Roosters in a 60-minute trial at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The Roosters, who featured former Blues enforcer Andrew Fifita, jumped out to a 24-0 lead before a near full-strength home side finally clicked and ran in three tries in the third and final quarter.
"We were just getting frustrated in those first two [quarters]," Boyce said, adding: "We all had a chat, and we really wanted to finish that game strong.
"And we had the goal of winning that last 20 [minutes]. And we did - we won it 14-4, which I thought was a really good show of character by the guys.
"They were a very good side, Woy Woy."
Down 24-0 after 40 minutes, after the slick Rooosters posted five tries, Norths lifted with back-to-back tries to winger Jone Ratulevu before winger Senirusi Rawqe crashed over late in the match.
"I thought the first two-thirds [of the game] were pretty disappointing by us," Boyce said. "I thought we got a little bit frustrated with how we were playing."
Bears No. 6 Ethan Collins "was a standout", his coach said, adding: "He was dangerous every time he had the footy."
Boyce also praised new signing Rawqe, saying he had "a very strong carry".
"We wanted to put our guys under pressure, and wanted to see how they responded," he said. "That last 20 [minutes], they really responded well."
A decent crowd turned up, on a hot autumn day, to watch Cronulla legend Fifita play for his new club. It's his first full season following his NRL retirement in 2022.
"I enjoyed it," he said of the Bears clash, adding: "I've got to give back to my brothers; this is our [his family's] home club."
"They've got me for one year, and that's about it. So just cruising [and then] hang up the boots."
After the game, Fifita warmly greeted fans who wanted his autograph and/or a photo.
Collins said playing against Fifita - who logged 251 NRL games, seven Tests for Australia, 10 Tests for Tonga and 10 Origin games for NSW - was "a really good" opportunity.
"He's still got the NRL experience on him," Collins said of the 2016 grand final hero for Cronulla, adding: "He's definitely brought a lot to their [Woy Woy's] side - and it showed today."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.