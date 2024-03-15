Wynn continues the family tradition: 'I love being involved with them'

For most, touch football is a fun pastime, part of their fitness regime, or a way to meet new friends.
But for Ben Wynn, it is inextricably intwined with family.
The 44-year-old took up touch as a child in Lake Macquarie, following in the footsteps of his father.
"We had a family side," Wynn said.
"My dad's a commercial fisherman, so we had a bunch of other commercial fishers, my brothers, and a few of my mates in the team. We were called the Mighty Mullets."
So when Wynn moved to Tamworth roughly a decade ago, touch football was high on his priority list.
Having spent time visiting family in town while he was growing up, Wynn elected to move to Tamworth to be closer to them and build his solar farm development business.
It took him a few years to get settled and focus on his work. But once his kids were older and his company was running smoothly, Wynn dived right in - and his sons followed suit.
"My boys are there at Tamworth Touch all the time, they made the under 12s rep team, and they're in the development squads," he said.
"It's a full family affair now."
Life has now come full circle for Wynn. Having begun his journey in the sport with his father, he now watches on as his sons do the same.
And he will not make the mistake of taking this time for granted.
"It's so good, I love it," Wynn said.
"I love coaching them, I love being involved with them, and they get heaps out of it."
Though he is in his mid-40s and has "a couple of hips that will eventually need replacing", Wynn has no immediate plans to slow down his touch football commitments.
The Tamworth Touch junior rep coordinator was even a member of the first-ever Tamworth Titans mixed masters side to compete at the recent National Touch League Championships at Coffs Harbour.
It was intended to be an opportunity for the team to test themselves against top-level opposition. They ended up making the quarter final.
"We certainly went in with pretty low expectations at a national level," Wynn said.
"I was super-impressed with what a great team we had and how competitive we were."
Though they fell short 6-2 in the first final against a "red-hot" South East Queensland team which boasted several Australian representatives, Wynn saw the tournament as nothing but a win for Tamworth touch football.
And, he added, they were a touch unlucky in that they played a top team which was relatively fresh.
"The way that the pools work ... we played six games with the final being our seventh match, and they'd only played four," Wynn said.
"We had a couple of troops that were a little slower than they normally would be due to fatigue in the old bodies, and unfortunately we just couldn't match it with them."
Nonetheless, Wynn said, it was an "absolutely amazing" effort, and bodes well for the future of the sport in town.
