ABC drive radio host bids farewell to beloved New England listeners

Renowned ABC radio presenter Anna Moulder has hosted her last broadcast to North West listeners.
After 20 years, she has made the very difficult decision to take her voice off the airways and focus on her young family.
Instead, she has taken on a new role with marketing and communications company C7EVEN, based in Tamworth.
Wrapping up her first day in the new gig, Ms Moulder took a moment to sit down with the Leader to reflect on her career in regional news.
"It was going into my fourth year hosting the Drive show and I have a seven-year-old and a ten-year-old," she said.
"I have missed every parent-teacher conference and every school assembly. It just seems that everything happens in the afternoons.
"And that flexibility in the afternoon is not there when I'm in the radio studio. Now that my girls are growing up, I have become acutely aware of how fast time goes."
Ms Moulder said the new opportunity came up at the perfect time.
Anna Moulder took over the ABC statewide Drive show in 2021, but her voice was not unfamiliar to listeners.
She had previously hosted the New England North West breakfast show and was also ABC New England chief of staff for five years.
Her love of radio started at a young age, when her uncle operated a small community radio station in Warwick.
"I was 12 when I got my first opportunity to present on air," Ms Moulder said.
"Then I went on to study in Lismore at Southern Cross University, and they have a local radio station called 2CMPR.
"I loved the opportunity to connect with people quite intimately, because when you are talking on the radio, it is just you and one other person.
"I was doing some work experience on the North Coast at ABC, and then I got a call that there were jobs going on in Tamworth."
The move to Tamworth for work proved to be just the beginning of a long and fulfilling - and varied - career.
One occasion that stands out, was when electronic pop band, Daft Punk, launched their album in Wee Waa.
"We did the breakfast show out there from the chook shed out there, and the rooster was crowing every single time I turned on the mic. So it was quite funny," she said.
Another standout memory was being invited to open the Tenterfield Show, which was a "great honour".
Ms Moulder also ran the emergency broadcast of the 2019/2020 bushfire season and the 2022 North Coast floods.
"Emergency broadcasting has been a massive part of my career, particularly in the last few years," she said.
"It was a great privilege to be a part of that content and those communities' lives, but it was equally devastating because you are communicating with people who have no phones and are often listening to us on a car or battery-operated radio.
"We made some lifelong connections with those communities during that time."
The recipient of two Walkley Awards and a Kennedy Award, Ms Moulder said nothing can compare to her time mentoring young journalists at the ABC New England Bureau.
"That has been some of the most rewarding work I have ever done," she said.
"I have a modern leadership approach because I feel like I don't have to rule with a stick. I feel like you can really nurture and grow people when you see people's skills and talents.
"When I started, I was very young, and that was used against me all the time ... and I nurture young people to feel like they will never be discriminated against due to their age, because that is when you are most willing to learn and adapt."
Looking to the future, Ms Moulder said she is excited for her new career path and the possibilities her time at C7EVEN will bring.
