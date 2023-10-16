There have been times throughout Wade Ryan's long career that he has produced flashes of his best.
The Gunnedah-based boxer's awkward style has long made life difficult for his opponents, who struggle to pin down his timing and movement, and coach Dave Syphers has always believed that Ryan could mix it with the top fighters in the world.
But he has never proven it more emphatically than on Sunday, when the 33-year-old pulled out a dominant unanimous decision victory over highly-touted Russian prospect, Sergei Vorobev.
"We were ready for it, and he dominated the fight," Syphers said.
"Wade did what he can do, and that's what happens. He performed how he meant to perform, and that's the result he got."
One of the three judges ringside at the Gold Coast Convention Centre gave him nine of the 10 rounds, while the other two saw him winning eight. In earning those scorecards, Ryan secured the IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight title and the WBO Oriental Super Welterweight title.
The victory catapults Ryan to 19th in the world super welterweight rankings, and second in the Australian rankings behind Tim Tszyu.
"It's probably the most important win of his career," Syphers said.
"It proved what he can do. We just showed people, he did what he meant to do, and that was it."
Now amid the top 20 boxers in his division in the world, Ryan and his team will look for a higher-ranked opponent in their next bout, even if it means fighting overseas.
With just "a couple of marks" from the fight against Vorobev, Ryan will not need long to recuperate from his second-straight victory.
Regardless, Syphers said they will take some time off and likely not look to fight again until early next year.
"Things can happen, we're in a position now where we're looking for a bigger fight," Syphers said.
"We're just playing it by ear now that he's world-ranked."
