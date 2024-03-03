Return of the Roosters: Kooty defy doubters to dominate Gulgong trial

Ahead of yesterday's trial game, there were questions aplenty as to what the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters would look like in 2024.
Having lost more than half of last year's starting 13 over the off-season, and with no new major signings, whispers quickly began to spread that the Roosters might struggle in the new season.
While it is too early to make a definitive statement either way, Saturday dispelled some of the doubts as Kootingal-Moonbi overcame the Gulgong Terriers 30-10 at home.
"We attacked really well and showed we can score some points, but we also showed that we need to not disrespect our opposition and control the ball a little bit," coach Mark Sheppard said.
The Terriers were a fitting first-up test, as they are fresh off an undefeated 2023 premiership-winning campaign in the Castlereagh League.
The trial was shortened to two 20-minute halves, as Gulgong couldn't bring full first and reserve grade squads to Kootingal, so first grade played 40 minutes before the Roosters' reggies squad took to the field for the latter 40 minutes.
Regardless, it provided Sheppard and the coaching staff invaluable information.
"We need to focus on completions and defend our errors, which we didn't do in the first half there and they got tries on us," he said.
"That's something for us to work on. But we addressed that and the second 20 was pretty good. They were fatiguing obviously, but we controlled the ball pretty well."
In order to accommodate for the new-look squad, Sheppard has moved some of last year's players into new positions.
One such man was Anders Glew, who last year played lock but was moved to his preferred number nine jersey this year after Kurt Hartmann's departure.
"Anders was good at number nine," Sheppard said.
"[The other standouts were] the two Thistle boys. Jasper's only just come out of the junior system and his brother Archer played here last year. Both of those boys went really well up front."
The club announced early on that it will rely on home-grown talent to replace the majority of its losses.
And, when initial pre-season training sessions began last year, Sheppard could tell almost immediately that there was enthusiasm among the club to defy expectations in 2024.
"Right away back in December when we started training, 25 blokes turned up in the heat," he said.
"We've got a good balance and some flexibility in some positions as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.