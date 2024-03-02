Liam Ball on looming Andrew Fifita clash: 'Try and take his head off'

Liam Ball will soon encounter a very different type of thoroughbred.
On Saturday, March 2, the Tamworth asphalter was at Newcastle Racecourse's members' area. He was dressed smartly in slacks and a long-sleeved shirt.
In a week's time, he will be at Jack Woolaston Oval dressed for battle while psyching himself up for one of the biggest moments of his young life.
The region's rugby league fraternity - especially at Norths - is abuzz over the news that Sharks legend Andrew Fifita will line up for Woy Woy in a trial against the Bears.
But perhaps no one is more excited about the Saturday, March 9, clash than Bears No. 9 Ball, who is on a collision course with one of the game's best ever front-rowers - someone he grew up idolising as a Cronulla Sharks tragic.
Known for his pluck, it is a challenge the 21-year-old is relishing: "It will be good. Try and take his head off, I suppose."
Years ago at his home, Ball watched enthralled as the Sharks battled the Storm in the 2016 grand final at ANZ Stadium.
And he and his father, Steve, a former Bears first-grader and a fellow Cronulla supporter, ascended to rugby league fandom heaven when Fifita crashed over under the uprights to deliver the Sharks a long-awaited debut premiership.
"Just try and hit him, to be honest," Ball said of his initial reaction to the news that the ex-NRL star would play in the trial, adding: "It will be good to try and get one [over] on him."
Ball was at work when he learned that the 34-year-old - who played 252 NRL games, seven Tests for Australia and 10 Origin games for NSW - would be coming to Tamworth.
"Pretty tough," he said of his asphalting gig. "That's why I was in a bit of a bad mood [when he heard Fifita was playing] and said, 'F*** yeah!'"
"I told him about it," he said of his father, who is also his boss. "And he thought it would be a good challenge for me."
Ball, of course, won't be headhutting on Saturday. "But it will be good to tackle an ex-NRL great," he said.
"With a forward like that, it will be good to show my defence," he added.
In November last year, Ball told the Leader he wanted to lock down the No. 9 spot at Norths following the retirement of Scott Blanch.
And Norths coach Paul Boyce told the Leader his promising rake was "certainly looking forward to the big fella [Fifita] running at him - so we'll see how he goes".
"It's gonna be tough going for our guys," he said. "But it's a really good test for them.
"And I think it's just good for Tamworth, too, to have someone like Andrew Fifita come up and play against our local side."
Possessing a strong fend and a big step, the former Blues enforcer rampaged across the NRL for 13 seasons.
He retired after the conclusion of the 2022 season. But in December, 2023, Woy Woy revealed they had signed him.
"It's great to see the NRL boys giving back to the local clubs when they retire from the NRL," Aron Johnson wrote under Norths' Facebook post announcing the big news. "It's a great spectacle for the fans."
