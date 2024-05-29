The Northern Daily Leader
Vale Bill Blyth: Opera in paddock co-founder

Updated May 29 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
William Blyth who sadly died on March 20 was an avid lover of music. Vale Bill 1945-2024.
William Blyth who sadly died on March 20 was an avid lover of music. Vale Bill 1945-2024.

Inverell and Delungra lost a popular, well-known identity with the death of Bill Blyth on March 20.

