How a rummage through a regional antique shop is an eco-friendly choice

As the world transitions towards a more sustainable mindset, more people are seeking out the retro furniture picks of their grandparents' generation found in antique stores in country towns.
Antiques are not only a chic interior aesthetic, but also a good eco-conscious choice, says Walcha local Adam Iuston.
The owner of the big black building said a sustainable future starts in the home, with antiques and second-hand furniture.
"Many of the items in the store have already had between four to five previous owners," he said.
"The place is built on sustainability; it is also cool. People love antiques, and women love vintage clothing. My favourite anecdote is that every woman who comes in here to buy something loves being able to tell others they cannot get it anywhere else.
"Because everything in here is one-off, and you won't be able to find it again."
Customers who rummage through the various tables may not expect to find an 1800s French music box or a WW2 Japanese soldier map bag in mint condition.
Mr Iuston said people never know what they will bring to the counter.
"The items come from collectors who are getting towards the end of their journey, and they know their families may not appreciate them. So they bring it in here to make sure it goes to a new home," he said.
Mr Iuston suspects the Japanese map bag was brought back to Australia at the end of the war by a soldier, who wanted a souvenir.
While he doesn't know the story behind the French music box, it is the only one he has seen in near perfect condition.
"It is not everyone's cup of tea, but this was the iPod of 1888 or whenever it was made," he said.
"Unfortunately, most of the time, we see these music boxes pulled to pieces when someone has tried to fix them. But this one is in near-perfect condition."
The music box plays 12 different songs and still has all its original characteristics, down to the decoratively painted song list.
Mr Iuston said he does not know the story behind every item, but people can learn a lesson from each item.
"A lot can be learned from history. We should be looking at history, like stuff from WW2, Gen Z does not understand or have a touchstone for them as many of their family members from that time are not around anymore," he said.
"Like the map bag, it is hard to see it and believe the whole world was at war in the late 1930s and throughout the whole 1940s. It is a different time altogether now."
Mr Iuston never intended to spend his life surrounded by treasures and collectors' items.
"I have always liked interesting and collectable stuff that is like guessing games. Items from an era are gone and people do not know what they are anymore," he said.
He spent much of his life based in Sydney, where he worked for the Sydney Dance Company on the technical-management side.
"I was sick of the hustle and bustle of Sydney because you are constantly treading water. I moved up to Walcha in 2016, so I was ahead of everyone else," he said.
Then the world changed, as the country went into COVID-19 lockdown.
"In March 2020, everyone lost their job at the same time, and everyone had to look for something else to do, so the Walcha swap-meet at Langford House, this was my something else," Mr Iuston said.
But the opportunity to open his store took some time.
"Moving to a country town, there are very small groups, as a general rule. I lived here for five years before I opened the shop, and I think it is as early as you can open a new shop as a local," he said.
But, after finding the right space in town in the old Ford dealership near the main street, Mr Iuston just knew it would become a new string in Walcha's bow.
"Not only is this shop entirely recyclable, but the shop has an enormous solar panel system on the roof that powers not only the building, but several surrounding buildings," he said.
"We produce five times the amount of power we use, which goes back into the grid. The place is built on sustainability."
Almost an open secret among locals and tourists, people will travel to visit the store.
"It is 97 per cent tourism in this shop, but locals like it because there is something for people who come into Walcha now," he said.
"They spent about 45 minutes here, and then they will explore the rest of the town."
