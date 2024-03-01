The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Our Places

How a rummage through a regional antique shop is an eco-friendly choice

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
March 2 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walcha local Adam Iuston is the owner of the big black building that is overflowing with antiques and second-hand furniture from across the world. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Walcha local Adam Iuston is the owner of the big black building that is overflowing with antiques and second-hand furniture from across the world. Picture by Gareth Gardner

As the world transitions towards a more sustainable mindset, more people are seeking out the retro furniture picks of their grandparents' generation found in antique stores in country towns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.