Blake Ferguson puts journo in his place at Moree knockout: 'Too easy, bro'

The brush-off was like the quiet brother of the swaggering sibling. And although it came out of nowhere, it was, in hindsight, not unexpected.
Blake Ferguson - a one-time great showman of the NRL, an explosion of sinewy muscle and backflipping wow factor - indicated the interview was over in a somewhat brutally subtle manner.
Sitting on a chair in a shaded area reserved for his Moree Brothers team at the inaugural Western Challenge knockout tournament, the well-travelled footballer, who will play for Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle comp this year, politely extended his hand.
It was shook.
And a brief exchange with a man whose wildest dreams were lived - but whose life periodically devolved into a nightmare due to off-the-field dramas - was over ... just like that.
"Too easy, bro," the 33-year-old said, in conclusion. How very Blake Ferguson of him.
The abrupt demise of an unexpected conversation with someone who, largely, evolved as a man on one of Australia's biggest stages - and whose missteps in life were magnified by the spotlight he lived under - occurred thus:
The Leader: I guess at some stage you must of thought what it would be like when you weren't playing at the elite level any more. How do you feel about it now?
Ferguson: Yeah, I feel good. I feel great.
The Leader: Good to be just playing footy still?
Ferguson: Yeah, too easy, bro.
Ferguson was lured to the highly successful first instalment of the Western Challenge due to his connections with the tournament. Prior to the event, he had only passed through the town.
Looking his usual strapping self, he played centre as Moree Brothers advanced to the final - where Country King Browns beat them 20-10.
Like countless ex-NRL players before him, he seems intent on draining every ounce of footballer out of himself as he prolongs his career for as long as possible.
Last season he played for his hometown club the Wellington Cowboys, with his 267-game NRL career ending at Parramatta in 2021.
During that period, the outside back logged sevens Tests for Australia, nine Origin games for NSW and six Indigenous All Star appearances.
Now, he is preparing for another new challenge.
"It should be enjoyable," he said of the upcoming season, which will commence 15 years after he debuted in the NRL, at Cronulla.
Blake Ferguson: a rugby league player writ large.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.