50+ photos: all the colour from Moree's mega Western Challenge

The inaugural Western Challenge knockout rugby league tournament at Moree has been labelled "extremely successful".
Eighteen men's and 10 women's teams travelled from around the state to take part in the colourful happening at Boughton Oval on Saturday, February 24.
A large crowd was on hand to watch the teams battle it out in oppressive heat.
Western Challenger organiser Codie Ryan, a Moree Boars committee member, said the local community had backed the event "immensely".
"And we're super proud to say that we are from Moree," she said.
"And to have an event of this magnitude in a small community means a lot and brings in a lot of revenue for our small town. It's been extremely successful to this point."
It is hoped the Moree Challenge becomes an annual event, with its first instalment luring some star power in the form of former Blues flyer Blake Ferguson
"I'm having a run with the Moree mob," Ferguson said of Moree Brothers, adding that he had previously only travelled through the town but had connections with the tournament.
Scotty Troutman made the trip from Mungindi with his sons, Malakai and Jaymus, who laced up.
"Fantastic but warm," Scotty said of a humid day in which it felt hotter than the official top of 34.
In the men's final, Country King Browns beat Moree Brothers 20-10. While in the women's final, Sisters United downed Glen Innes Elks 12-8 in extra time.
