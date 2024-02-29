The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Committed to having a go': Junior Oztaggers 'exceed expectations' at State Cup

By Zac Lowe
February 29 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Junior Oztag licensee, Bill Harrigan, with the under 11s girls team in Coffs Harbour over the weekend. Picture supplied.
Tamworth Junior Oztag licensee, Bill Harrigan, with the under 11s girls team in Coffs Harbour over the weekend. Picture supplied.

Over the last three weeks, Tamworth Junior Oztag sent 14 sides to the NSW State Cups in Sydney and Coffs Harbour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.