The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'Now's the time': Davis at peace as two-decade journey comes to a close

By Zac Lowe
December 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Davis has played a huge role in the development of junior Oztag in Tamworth over the last two decades. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Katrina Davis has played a huge role in the development of junior Oztag in Tamworth over the last two decades. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Recently, Katrina Davis sat down and took a look through some old photos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.