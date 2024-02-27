Support, inclusion, and independence: Challenge marks new milestone

DECISIONS and support to help shape the lives of vulnerable community members are expected to become quicker and more targeted.
Challenge Community Services have officially opened the doors to a new head office to bring almost 100 staff members under the same roof.
Challenge CEO Stephen Doley said the new headquarters, which is located at 2/83 Goonoo Goonoo Road, will help operations become more streamlined, and provide vital services to the community.
"We can make really quick, efficient decisions within one space, which then quickly makes it easier for people's lives outside of the building," Mr Doley said.
The new office includes purpose-built facilities for the organisation's foster care division with "contact rooms" designed to reunite families and build ongoing relationships.
The allied health area features modern therapy rooms, and about 50 staff members will work from the "engine room" of the headquarters.
Previously these staff members worked across three different sites in Tamworth.
"It just means business happens quicker," Mr Doley said.
Challenge supports about 3000 people across NSW and QLD with half of those based in the New England area.
In the disability support division of the organisation, about 75 clients are employed to work in the community, doing everything from gardening, and shredding to cleaning.
Mr Doley said Challenge staff help provide their clients with better access to the community, and lead lives full of independence.
During the opening, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the new building would help foster "good relations" within the community.
He said although the new fit-for-purpose facility was a 'beautiful building", it would be the staff and clients who would make it a "place of inclusion, a place of love, a place of warmth, and a place of welcome".
The office is open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm.
