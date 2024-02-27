Kootingal residents push back against proposed 'Sydney-sized' lots

Kootingal residents have taken to social media to express their outrage about a proposed housing development in their backyard.
The development application (DA) was lodged on the NSW Public Planning Portal and details plans to create 43 community title housing developments on a slightly more than 2.1 hectare lot at 34 Johns Drive, Kootingal.
The DA went on public exhibition on Wednesday, February 22.
Kootingal local Ryan Moe Procter said the community is extremely disappointed with the lack of notice or consultation from both Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and the developer.
"The council and developer think so little of the village of Kootingal that they released these drafts online without formal notice, suggesting there is something new happening and the community needs to look at it," he said.
The lots would range in size from 338 m2 to 578 m2 and include the creation of public and internal road access and common infrastructure, including sewerage, water mains, drainage systems, footpaths, and underground electrical lines.
There are also plans to include a community garden and barbeque area.
Mr Moe Procter said the community is not against development, but they don't believe this particular proposal suits the "vibe of the Kootingal community".
"We all know that there are large portions of land in and around the community that are slated for development," he said.
"But, look at the Barber St development; there is a lot of duplex housing on small blocks, which is for renters, not owner occupiers. These smaller blocks are not aimed at the overall village vibe Kootingal is about.
"The same in Chelmsford St, four blocks of land went on sale, and that was turned into eight addresses."
These smaller blocks are not aimed at the overall village vibe Kootingal is about.- Kootingal local Ryan Moe Procter
Mr Moe Procter said residents of the small village, just 20 minutes from Tamworth, feel like they have been forgotten by TRC.
"We have had new developments over the last five years but have seen no major upgrades to our community," Mr Moe Procter said.
"TRC is advertising that they are making school zones safer under a new program. Kootingal gets three upgraded pedestrian crossings, some lighting, and some fencing.
"However, the three crossings they upgraded are not inside the school zone. The only crossing inside the zone is not a pedestrian crossing, even though it is treated like one by kids and parents as a pedestrian right-of-way crossing. It has no lines and no sign."
Mr Moe Procter said there is a long list of community problems that council needs to address, including out-of-date park equipment that has not been replaced; cat-head burrs that have grown out of control; pathways that have become overgrown and are falling apart; and non-dedicated parking that makes drop-offs and pick-ups harder for parents at the local school.
The aim of the development is to accommodate a growing need for more affordable housing in the region.
But Mr Moe Procter said it still needs to be a good fit for the locals.
"Affordable housing is a great idea; it's a great catchphrase, but these blocks are not conducive to the landscape or the kind of buildings that surround Kootingal," Mr Moe Procter said.
"Every new development is smaller and tighter. It is very disappointing that the people behind these developments think so little of our community that they can try and stick us with the crap end of the stick."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.