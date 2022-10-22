The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council selects preferred tenderer for Kootingal Hall redevelopment


By Caitlin Reid
October 22 2022 - 5:30am
Upgrades to the hall will soon get underway. Picture supplied

A $1.6 million redevelopment of the Kootingal War Memorial Hall will soon get underway, with council selecting a preferred construction company to get the job done.

