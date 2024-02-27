The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Pettit caught off-guard by promotion to former role: 'I was a little surprised'

By Zac Lowe
February 28 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Pettit will resume the captaincy of the Tamworth Thunderbolts women this year after a break of several years. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Taylor Pettit will resume the captaincy of the Tamworth Thunderbolts women this year after a break of several years. Picture by Peter Hardin.

When Taylor Pettit (nee Skelton) returned to the Tamworth Thunderbolts last year, after a near three-year layoff, she relished the opportunity to focus on herself and her own game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.