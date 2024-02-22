'We really rallied together': Bolts women start strong in 2024 preseason

After a lacklustre 2023 campaign, the Tamworth Thunderbolts women have come into 2024 refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to make an impact.
And their form at the Port Macquarie Seaside Classic was ominous to say the least.
Coach Dave McCubbin knew the side were finals candidates from the outset, and encouraged his team to believe that they were there to compete as such.
"I told the girls at training leading up to it, 'We've got a really good chance of making the grand final'," McCubbin said.
"We wanted to move with our best foot forward and have a good go. It was about getting the right combinations on the floor and pushing the older girls and the leadership group to push the younger girls to play our style of basketball."
From their very first game, a victory over the Port Macquarie Old Fins 35-30, the Thunderbolts looked sharp and dangerous.
In their second game, against the Port Macquarie Dolphins, they overcame an 18-point deficit to fall just one point short, 58-57. But the table was close enough that a victory in their last game against Lismore would qualify Tamworth for the grand final.
"The second half that we played in most of the games was really, really good," McCubbin said.
"That's a good thing moving forward, and we've just got to try and get the start to gel."
They rebuffed Lismore 58-54 and went on to face the Dolphins once again in the grand final. Though the final result didn't go their way, as the home side secured a seven-point win, McCubbin was "pretty happy" with the form and determination they showed, even while battling fatigue.
"We really rallied together as a team to squash Lismore and unfortunately it was just tired legs that got us in the grand final," he said.
With just a couple of departures from last season, the Thunderbolts have retained the majority of their squad and added some new former juniors to their ranks.
This, McCubbin said, is indicative of the players' commitment to the team and their belief in the methods he brings as coach.
"They're starting to buy in to my form of basketball and my style of coaching, so I think it's going to be a really good season ahead," he said.
Especially now that there will be nine teams competing in the women's state league competition, four more than last year.
When competitions are small, it can be hard for players to keep their motivation high as they play the same teams week in, week out and are starved of new challenges.
"With the more teams, it makes it a better season for everyone," McCubbin said.
"You're not playing the same teams over and over again, you get a mix in there and it's more enjoyable for everyone."
