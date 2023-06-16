The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: Taylor Pettit returns to Tamworth Thunderbolts

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 16 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"If there's something I want to do, he's always like 'Go for it, we'll figure it out'," Taylor Pettit says of her husband, Harrison.
"If there's something I want to do, he's always like 'Go for it, we'll figure it out'," Taylor Pettit says of her husband, Harrison.

Initially, Taylor Pettit (nee Skelton) was going to have the year off in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.