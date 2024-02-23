The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It was good to see where you stand': Henderson tastes first grade at Raiders

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Henderson undergoes pre-season training with the Raiders. Picture supplied
Mitchell Henderson undergoes pre-season training with the Raiders. Picture supplied

Mitchell Henderson is not one for bold declarations. Indeed, his personal narration of his rugby league career is intelligently tempered because the end destination has not been reached.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.