'It was good to see where you stand': Henderson tastes first grade at Raiders

Mitchell Henderson is not one for bold declarations. Indeed, his personal narration of his rugby league career is intelligently tempered because the end destination has not been reached.
So, when the Farrer alumnus agreed that he was in uncharted territory, it carried extra meaning - although he immediately added that he was "taking it day by day and enjoying it".
On Sunday, February 25, the No. 7 expects to get minutes when his Raiders host the Cowboys in a round two Pre-Season Challenge clash at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan (he has been named as a reserve).
If that happens, it would be the second successive match that the 20-year-old has tasted first-grade action; last week he came off the bench and played some 20 minutes in Canberra's 38-16 opening round win over Parramatta.
Since leaving his family's idyllic Dungowan property after his year 12 graduation in 2021, it would be the first time Henderson has played back-to-back top-grade games; he featured in a trial for the Knights against the Bulldogs in February, 2022. Prior to last week's trial, it was Henderson's only other top-grade exposure.
After leaving Newcastle mid-last season to link with Canberra, he has never been closer to his NRL dream.
"Yeah, I love it," he said of playing among elite company. "It was good to see where you stand, and if you're really up to it or not.
"I really enjoyed it and felt pretty good out there. So yeah, it was fun."
He continued: "It gives you a lot of confidence coming into the season ... it's definitely helped me out a lot."
Henderson has spent most of the pre-season training with the Raiders' NRL squad. The experience had matured him, he said.
It was good to see where you stand, and if you're really up to it or not.
"Just being around those older boys all the time helps," he said. "It helps you calm down out there. I'm a lot less frantic than what I used to be.
"I used to lose my train of thought and get a bit frantic and freak out a bit. But I'm a lot more calmer out there now, and it's made my job a lot easier."
Henderson is still eligible to play Jersey Flegg, but hopes to log more NSW Cup minutes this year. He also plans to resume his teaching degree.
Life in the nation's capital has been good to the former Country under-18 selection.
"Its been great - I've absolutely loved it," he said. "It's been the best thing for me ... a new experience for me too: moving somewhere where I don't really know anyone and making new mates and all that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.