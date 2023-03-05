At the scene of his profound transformation, Reece Josephson outdid himself.
It was a hot autumn morning at John Simpson Oval at Farrer when the 16-year-old Cobar native, a Farrer boarder since year 7, roared past defenders and his previous accomplishments en route to setting a new PB at an elite level.
With his family watching, the Tigers' under-16 fullback posted three standout tries as the home side beat the Western Rams 30-10 in a must-win Andrew Johns Cup clash.
Josephson's first two tries saw him, on both occasions, hit the ball hard and run a great line inside the Rams' 20m zone.
But it was his final try that catapulted his performance to next-level status and left him glowing refulgently - a special footballer.
I'm like, surely I don't make it from here.
The mesmerising solo effort started just before halfway, when he split the defence down the middle.
He then beat his opposite number, the outstanding Rex Bassingthwaighte, with delightful footwork and a fend.
His backwards fend on a chasing defender, just before the tryline, was a brutal thing of beauty.
"The crazy thing was, my boot came off," the Canterbury Bulldogs signing said of his solo stunner.
"I'm like, surely I don't make it from here. But somehow, someway, I got there. Bloody stoked."
"I'll remember it for the rest of my life," the year 10 student added.
The mighty individual display emerged from rumination.
"I really needed that," Josephson said of his overall performance. "I've been thinking about it [the game] all week ... and I actually did it, and I'm happy about myself.
"Yeah, left on a good note."
Despite winning the game, the Tigers missed out on a semi-final spot after the Knights beat the Central Coast Roosters on Saturday. Still, there was cause for celebration.
Josephson said:
I'm absolutely stoked with the win. I couldn't be happier right now.
The teen has come along way since leaving Cobar. He said his introduction to boarding school was "pretty tough".
"But having some experience there, and getting to know the boys and stuff, it's become real good," the Farrer under-16 player said, adding that he would always cherish his memories of his time at the school.
He will also cherish his time as an under-16 Tiger.
"I feel like this whole campaign I've really improved into a much better player ... So really grateful for that."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
