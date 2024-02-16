Council water tour, is it worth it? | Letters to the editor

It is important to see international best practice employed to solve the water issues for TRC. One would think the meat processing sector should be funding this as it is their best interest as our largest water users.
I fervently hope that the National Party councillors insist on a comprehensive written report, not a few SMS' that remained secret from our federal member as special drought envoy. Perhaps he can provide public suggestions to TRC due to his intensive and expensive engagement on this issue.
Graeme Harris, Calala
NSW, and in particular Regional NSW, are suffering more Labor pain than a hospital maternity ward. The only difference is families benefit from maternity labour. We have politicians in opposition at Federal and State levels that have a guaranteed four-year contract, generous taxpayer funded wages and benefits, no KPIs and sit around with their thumbs up their respective backsides who are rolling with Labor's punches without a whimper.
We have Barnaby throwing out whatever comes to mind to try and stay relevant, and we have Kevin...ahh yep, we have Kevin. If we were a third world country, we would have had multiple coups in the last decade.
Unfortunately, we as an electorate, have had our fair share of "Alboism" at a state level for the last 12 years. The amount of fairy dust thrown at us by the Sydney Nationals Party would make Disneyland jealous.
We are still reeling from the 2013 quote straight out of Kevin's "look after the people and let politics take care of itself" playbook, "There are no plans [and] certainly there's been a lot of discussion coming out of the ETU and others, and union scaremongering but there are no plans to privatise". And the icing on the cake, "That's been our position for a long time, and it is still our position."
If I were you Kevin, I would sue Albo for plagiarism.
Bob Snell, Tamworth
I am one of the 53,000 - or 85 pc - taxpayers in the New England electorate who will benefit from the Stage 3 tax cuts that were recently announced. That is 53,000 people who will have more in their pockets due to the adjustments made. Many of us have tightened our belts over recent months and are grateful that Labor has responded to our needs. Since Labor came into office less than 21 months ago a number of strategies have been implemented that have made life a little easier for us. At least someone is listening to the voters of New England!
Laura Hughes, Hillvue
There are many positives associated with Australia being involved with renewable energy apart from the necessity to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 . Some of the positives, that are perhaps not widely known, are as follows:--- wind and solar farms enable host farmers to have a reliable source of income, as a backup, to farm income, particularly derived in drought possible areas, the Australian Energy Market Operator has announced that approx. seventy thousand people will be needed to build and maintain renewable projects and transmission lines in regional Australia over the next 20 years or so that will result in a great many new jobs being available, particularly in country areas, coal power industries continue to pollute for their entire life times whereas wind turbines are greenhouse gas emissions free once they are set up and operating, there is no evidence that wind turbines or power lines have adverse health effects on humans, and estimates indicate that only less than half of one percent (0.4pc) of agricultural land will be required to be used in New South Wales alone for renewables to replace the energy generated by coal power stations.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
It's timely to acknowledge with gratitude the ongoing commitment and dedication of the Healthwise team in our region. Whether it's information, health checks or community collaborations, each one of these health professionals provide the very best professional commitment to our community ensuring better heath outcomes. Our hearts and health are truly grateful.
Mary Hollingworth, Glen Innes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.