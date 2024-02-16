Council water tour, is it worth it? | Letters to the editor

There are many positives associated with Australia being involved with renewable energy apart from the necessity to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 . Some of the positives, that are perhaps not widely known, are as follows:--- wind and solar farms enable host farmers to have a reliable source of income, as a backup, to farm income, particularly derived in drought possible areas, the Australian Energy Market Operator has announced that approx. seventy thousand people will be needed to build and maintain renewable projects and transmission lines in regional Australia over the next 20 years or so that will result in a great many new jobs being available, particularly in country areas, coal power industries continue to pollute for their entire life times whereas wind turbines are greenhouse gas emissions free once they are set up and operating, there is no evidence that wind turbines or power lines have adverse health effects on humans, and estimates indicate that only less than half of one percent (0.4pc) of agricultural land will be required to be used in New South Wales alone for renewables to replace the energy generated by coal power stations.