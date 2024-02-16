'Presence and leadership': The twin pillars behind Seabrook's progression

For a man of just 26 years old, Johnny Seabrook has lived a full life.
At 13, the Tamworth product moved to Brisbane on a rugby scholarship. Seven years later, after playing high-level footy in Queensland, he came back home with his partner, Nikki. They are raising three kids together.
After his return to town in 2020, Seabrook played a season with Pirates in 2021 before he pivoted back to league with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters the following year.
This season, Seabrook will take the next step in his development as part of the club's leadership group.
"Last year it was hard, because I was working in the mines," Seabrook said.
"I was only playing here and there, every second week. But I've got a new job now, so I can fit it around footy ... I just moulded myself into it. I wasn't around that much last year, but they said 'If you're sticking around, we're keen to put you into that sort of role'."
After a spate of player departures over the off-season, Seabrook is now one of the most senior members of the side.
But, coach Mark Sheppard said, it had been clear for some time that he was someone who was capable of shouldering more duties within the club.
"[He brings] presence and leadership, he's a family man, he's good around the club, and he just seems to love his footy," Sheppard said.
Seabrook will join the likes of captain and assistant coach, Logan Howard, Anders Glew, and Liam Hatch in the leadership core for 2024.
But he is not daunted by the additional responsibility.
In fact, he enjoys them and has always welcomed the opportunity to help out the younger players in the club.
"It's good. All the younger boys, it's good chatting with them and revving them up a bit," Seabrook said.
"They seem to really take on what the older guys say ... I'm not a big talker, personally. I prefer to lead on the field, and that's what Logan said to me. 'You might not talk that much, but you show it on the field and a lot of the boys look up to you in that way'."
Despite the youth of the Roosters' first grade squad, Seabrook believes they can "definitely" be competitive this year.
"We wouldn't be playing if we didn't have confidence [in ourselves]," he said.
If they are to make another run for the finals, Sheppard believes Seabrook will have a significant role to play.
Beyond the example that he sets on the field, the coach praised the lock's versatility and fitness.
"He's got an exceptional talent Johnny, where he can play multiple positions well and play long minutes for us as well, which is handy," Sheppard said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.