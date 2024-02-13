It's not just cars taking over our footpaths | Letters to the editor

It's a cautionary tale, a reminder that those who preach the loudest about morality often have the most skeletons in their closet. And as your fallen MP comes to terms with their newfound infamy, perhaps they'll reflect on the wisdom of practicing what they preach before the next sermon begins. After all, in the theatre of politics, the spotlight can be unforgiving, especially when it illuminates the dark corners of one's own hypocrisy.