The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

It's not just cars taking over our footpaths | Letters to the editor

By Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor
February 14 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If you're blocking a footpath, nature strip, or parked sideways across a driveway, you could be fined. Pictures by Peter Hardin
If you're blocking a footpath, nature strip, or parked sideways across a driveway, you could be fined. Pictures by Peter Hardin

Fines for parking in your own driveway

Re: Did you know you could be fined for parking in hour own driveway? (NDL, February 10, 2024)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.