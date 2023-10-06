Out in the countryside the same rulers who gave us The Voice are sending out their bagmen to inflict new high voltage transmission lines to connect new wind factories and solar factories in the quite insane belief that we can run an economy on wind. In its fervour it is disturbingly similar to the formula used by other overzealous, over centralised governments in history and, as such, will have the same outcome, an economic train wreck and the hurt that comes with it.