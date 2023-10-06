The Northern Daily Leader
Stick to the problems of the day | New England MP, Barnaby Joyce

By Barnaby Joyce
October 7 2023 - 7:00am
At the centre of the current government in Canberra is a fascination with the cultural battle of the day, The Voice, and its associated referendum. Away from Canberra and its cultural distractions there are very real problems - unaffordable power bills, fuel bills, grocery bills.

