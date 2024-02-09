'My first job is to clean out the CMAA mailbox': familiar face takes seat on the board

With a love of country music that has spanned over 50 years, Jon Wolfe is the perfect fit when it comes to a seat on the Country Music Association Australia (CMAA) board, again.
A former board member in the 90's, the respected country music broadcaster and recipient of the 2024 ICMA Grant Goldman Award, which recognises outstanding contributions to Australian country music, is taking over from Lyn Bowtell.
And he has high hopes for the role, which he wants to be a 'bridge' between the CMAA and the Tamworth Regional Council, as organisers of the country music festival.
Mr Wolfe is the first Tamworthian in a few years to sit on the board and brings a wealth of experience to the position.
He said he's keen to get "stuck in" and has already been assigned his first task.
"My first job is to clean out the CMAA mailbox," he said.
Mr Wolfe has been involved with the country music industry for over 50 years.
"I was engrained in the industry when I was working for the ABC in Perth, writing my country music column for the Western Australian newspaper," he said.
"I was judging the Golden Guitar Awards from over there, and I had a radio program produced and co-presented in Western Australia."
But it was his move across the country to Tamworth that made all the difference.
"It has been great being part of the Tamworth scene," he said.
"Being here in Tamworth has helped me become more involved and meet more country music artists.
"One of the big ones was meeting and becoming friends with Slim Dusty.
"I probably did 35 interviews with Slim over the years. The first few were very tentative; do what you told them to. But then I became much more adept at talking to him, and he even told me, 'Jon, your interview style is great because I know you listen and a lot of interviewers don't listen'."
But there is one particular memory that will always be a standout.
"One of the main highlights is meeting my wife, who is a country music singer. It obviously would not have happened if I hadn't come to Tamworth," he said.
