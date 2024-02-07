What keeps Emma coming back to the Nutrien Classic?

Emma Webb estimates it was 10 years ago she made her first purchase at the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale. And she's "been coming ever since".
Webb splits her time between Cootamundra and Almaden, in Far North Queensland, with husband Morgan and their family.
While the Nutrien Classic is always on the agenda, it is always a busy time of year and the 2024 event has been no different.
In the Prydes Easifeed Australian Performance Horse Challenge, Webb and Western Acres, owned by the Webbs, finished second behind Leah Read and Lethal King Cole, owned by the Challenge Syndicate.
This year's second placing adds to second and third finishes she has previously achieved in the event.
Webb rode two horses in this year's final - the other being Roselts Misty Moon owned by the Grills family, Berragoon ASH Stud, Holbrook - and leading in, Webb said she felt the nerves but always believed she was aboard two incredible horses.
"As long I hold my part together, I think they'll hold their part together," Webb said of the two horses before the challenge final.
Webb said it's an enjoyable time of year doing what she loves - even though there is so much going on.
"It is a little stressful because we do have a lot of sale horses - clients' horses," she said.
"So, it is a little stressful when you're trying to compete and you have be in a couple places at once - and with the kids [Connor, Lucy and Bryce] - but we usually pull it off. It is good and we enjoy it."
Along with clients' horses, the Webbs will be selling three of their own - Webbs Gifted (Hilite Dads Acres x Booneri Revolt), Sandytate Hefner (Hilite Dads Acres x Valla Park Centrefold - HSH) and Sandytate Bella (Smith Family Conjessman - HSH x Craftys Dancer).
Webb believes the oldest of the three horses has a lot of potential.
"Two [Webbs Gifted and Sandytate Hefner] are only two-year-olds, very green two-year-olds, and the three-year-old [Sandytate Bella], I think a lot of her," Webb said.
"I hope somebody who buys her intends on bringing her back for the challenge because I think she's a good contender for that and the draft, of course.
"She's by Smith Family Conjessman. I campaigned him for two years and I think he's a really good horse.
"I've got a few by him and broke a few in by him now and I really love them. I think they're going to be real good."
Those three horses make up part of the 657 that are catalogued for the sale side of the Nutrien Classic which starts on Thursday, February 8 and runs through to Sunday, February 11.
Those numbers are similar to last year and classic co-founder Mark Barton, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, said some well-known genetics would likely be sought after again in 2024.
"The sires that have dominated, or have been the standout sires over the past decade, a number of those are getting to the twilight of their breeding career," he said.
"I talk about Hazelwood Conman, he's the most prolific sire of winners at this event. He's now got a closed book so they only use him for in-stud use.
"You've got the likes of Boonara Mentor, you've got Wallabah Excel, you've got a number of these horses - Seligman Spin - that have been household names over the last decade.
"We're finding those genetics are sought after but we're seeing with the stallion draft, you've got those newcomers starting to stamp their mark on the market."
A number of sires have grossed over $1 million in progeny sales through the classic sale format since the sale's inception.
Leading the top-priced sires progeny list was Hazelwood Conman owned by Terry and Christine Hall, Goondiwindi, having sold over $9.9m while progeny of Richard Bull's stallion Acres Destiny have sold for over $6.5m.
Next on the list is Metallic Cat with his progeny fetching over $3.9m.
Metallic Cat sired last year's top-priced lot in Ducktackular, out of Dashing Duckling, who sold for $400,000 on the opening day of the 2023 sale.
Barton thought Metallic Cat's genetics would be sought after again in 2024.
"He's a sire of sires. We're seeing sons of his becoming really quite dominant in the Australian market," Barton said.
"He's already just under a $4m sire himself, as far as progeny sold here [at the Nutrien Classic].
"Some of the American import genetics are certainly having a major impact and they're exciting."
The campdraft action also continues on Thursday, February 8 and will feature the ladies, open and classic campdraft finals, while the third round of the stallion shootout is on Friday, February 9 which will wrap up the competitive events, which started last Friday.
In total, the event will include more than 1600 campdraft runs along with about 340 challenge runs, competing for more than $350,000 worth of cash and prizes.
And while Barton gets a huge kick out of running the event and seeing satisfied customers, there was another aspect during the 10 days he really loved.
"Outside of the sale side of it, we've had the Classic Ladies Foundation - they're on track this year to exceed $1m in funds raised," he said.
The Classic Ladies Foundation has the charity auction, monster raffle, ladies clinic and long lunch this year.
Proceeds from this year's event will be donated to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation and DEBRA Australia.
