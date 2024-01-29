Robbi & Ben crowned 2024 Toyota Best of the Buskers champions

NSW duo Robbi & Ben have been crowned the 2024 Toyota Best of the Buskers champions at the 52nd Toyota Country Music Festival.
The top ten buskers, as voted by festival goers and judges battled it out on the final night of the festival, with the duo's impressive performance winning over the judges.
Toyota Country Music Festival Tamworth Manager Barry Harley, congratulated the pair as being "truly deserving recipients" of the title.
"Not only did they deliver an outstanding performance tonight, but they engaged festivalgoers throughout the festival CBD across the ten days," Mr Harley said.
"This year's event saw more than 370 buskers line Peel St, so our judges faced a challenging decision."
As the 2024 busking champions the duo will take home $2,000 cash, a chance to play at the 2025 Toyota Country Music Festival's Opening Concert, plus two paid gigs at The Courthouse Hotel, as well as a Jands Everse8 PA system.
The Dollys from New Zealand took second place and Dennis Comino from Queensland placed third, with both receiving cash prizes and a paid gig at The Courthouse Hotel at the 2025 Toyota Country Music Festival, while duo Sunday Lemonade from Victoria were crowned People's Choice winner, taking home a $1,000 voucher, plus a 12-month brand ambassador contract with Dusty and Rusty Clothing.
The remaining top ten buskers walked away with $200 each.
The grand final concert also featured a special performance from 2023 Toyota Busking Champion and 2024 Golden Guitar nominee, Lane Pittman.
Dealer Principal, Tamworth City Toyota, Tim Easey, said it was great to see such an active atmosphere amongst the town.
"Each year we are fortunate to have the presence of incredible artists busking through the streets of Tamworth during the festival and I am so pleased to award Robbi & Ben with cash prizes, plus paid gigs in 2025, a well-deserved win for such a hard-working artist," Mr Easey said.
"From the performances we've seen tonight and across the 10 days of the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival, it's evident that grassroots country music is thriving and continues to flourish in Australia."
Some of Australia's country music icons like Troy Cassar-Daley, Keith Urban, and rising star James Johnston, started their careers busking on the streets of Tamworth.
"The championships stand out as a truly iconic element of the Festival, highlighting the diverse musical styles and talent within the Festival's main precinct," Mr Harley said.
"It serves as an ideal platform for aspiring musicians, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their music to a broad audience."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.