Photos from the National Finals Rodeo at AELEC

Ben Jaffrey
Updated January 26 2024 - 10:30am, first published 6:30am
There was a good crowd at the rodeo in Tamworth on Thursday. Pictures by Ben Jaffrey
The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) got off to a cracking start on Thursday with some of Australia's best rodeo athletes taking to the arena in Tamworth.

