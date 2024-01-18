Wanted man refused bail on alleged choke, assault, and break-and-enter charges

A WANTED man has been refused bail in court after he was arrested in the wake of an alleged domestic violence incident.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Stanley Paul McGrady was ordered to stay behind bars when he appeared in Inverell Local Court this week, after he was arrested and accused of intentionally choking and assaulting a woman.
The 26-year-old is accused of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO); two counts of domestic violence related common assault; aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; destroy or damage property; and intentionally choke a person without their consent.
He has not entered pleas to the charges.
In a separate matter, McGrady has pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic-violence related common assault; destroy or damage property; and two counts of contravening an AVO.
McGrady appeared before magistrate Catherine Samuels who refused him bail, and ordered him to stay behind bars.
He will next appear before the same court in February.
The 26-year-old was charged with the fresh allegations after New England police officers were called to a home in Inverell at about 9:30am on January 16, 2024.
When officers arrived at the home, they were told a 23-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a man, who was known to her, before he fled on foot.
The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was transported to Inverell Hospital in a stable condition.
Police launched an investigation and located the 26-year-old in Girle Street, Inverell.
He was arrested and taken to Inverell Police Station where he was charged.
Two outstanding arrest warrants for alleged DV offences were also executed.
The 26-year-old was refused police bail to front Inverell Local Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.