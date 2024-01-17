From Uralla to Tamworth: 'The Pie Mechanic' opens new shop in country music capital

Tamworth fans of 'The Pie Mechanic' will no longer need to travel out to Uralla for their fix.
The North West region's cult favourite pie shop will officially open its doors on Dowe Street on Thursday, January 18, just in time for the start of the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
To mark the occasion, the Mechanic will bring back the 'Magnus Pie', which was initially crafted for Armidale's Big Chill festival.
Owner Adam Hayes says he is excited to bring his delightful pastries to the city.
"We have a good following out of Tamworth, and they were eagerly telling me to open," he said.
"It is a little bit surreal, as the pies have become quite famous around the region and the country."
And they are also keen for future collaborations with their new next-door neighbour, the Welders Dog.
Formerly home to Camps Grounds, the warehouse site has been renovated to suit the team's pie-making needs.
"We have altered the front of the shop to make it a bit more of a walk-in and walk-out entrance," he said.
"We have a full bakery on site where we can make all our pastries, opening up the whole space for a bit more of a communal space that can service different clientele."
For the time being, the gourmet creations will be cooked from their fully functional food truck, as the kitchen installation will be completed after the country music festival.
"The raw pies will be brought up from the Uralla site and will be cooked in-house," Mr Hayes said.
