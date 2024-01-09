The Northern Daily Leader
'Doesn't feel real at all': Tevaga pinching herself about Brumbies opportunity

By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 10 2024 - 10:21am, first published 5:00am
Almost five years after playing her first-ever rugby tournament there, Leilani Tevaga finds herself back in Canberra, with a dream shot of playing Super W. Picture Supplied.
For a lot of years growing up, Saturdays in winter meant one thing for Leilani Tevaga - being dragged along to watch her younger brothers play football, all the while yearning to be out there herself.

