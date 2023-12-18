Motorcycle rider in hospital, highway reopened after multi-vehicle crash

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash which closed a major highway.
Emergency services were called to the Oxley Highway, near Carroll, at about 9.35am on Monday, December 18, following reports of a collision.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a car and motorcycle had collided near Swain Road.
The highway was closed in both directions while first responders treated the rider and driver at the scene.
Motorists were diverted around the area, and advised to expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
The motorcycle rider was taken to Tamworth hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The highway reopened at about 10.30am after the scene was cleared.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information, dashcam footage, or CCTV of the area is urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
