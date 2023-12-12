Solar developer served long list of conditions for 300k panel farm

A 300,000 PANEL solar farm has been given the green light to proceed after a specialist panel was brought in to make the final decision following community backlash.
The Oxley Solar Farm, located about 12 kilometres south east of Armidale, has been granted development consent, more than four years after the plans were first proposed.
The solar farm, which is located near Gara and Silverton roads, will boast 385,280 panels to generate up to 215 megawatts of power.
The development will also include a 50 megawatt Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and an onsite substation, and create 300 jobs during construction.
It's expected five employees will also be required once the solar farm is operational.
The final decision was given to the panel because the project garnered more than 50 objections during a public exhibition period.
But following amended plans and additional information, government agencies consultation, and further public comment, the panel ruled in favour of the solar farm in a decision handed down on December 11, 2023.
The panel found the project site was a "suitable" location for the development, and located within the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
The topography of the land, access to the road network and the existing electrical transmission network all contributed to the ruling.
According to the panel's Statement of Reasons for Decision, during the public exhibition period submissions were made raising concerns about the projects proximity to Oxley Wild Rivers National Park, environmental issues, socio-economic impacts, and the decommissioning of the solar farm.
Visual impact worries were also submitted, and concerns about the developers consultation with the community were raised.
During the second public exhibition period in October, 2023, which also included a public meeting, 32 written submissions were lodged.
The statement of decision report notes the majority of submissions from the Armidale area were in support of the project, and submissions received from Sydney, Melbourne, regional Queensland and the Southern Highlands were largely opposed.
After considering the public submissions, the panel approved the development, but handed down a long list of strict conditions to mitigate any negative impacts.
The panel found the agricultural capacity of the project site would not be affected by the solar farm and imposed a condition upon the developer to maintain the capability of the land and maintain grazing where possible.
To mitigate contamination and biodiversity concerns, the panel was satisfied any risk of contamination from damaged solar panels was negligible after the developer lodged a number of research papers.
The developer has also agreed to decrease the number of Box Gum Woodland trees which require clearing for the farm to be built.
During a visit to the project site, the panel raised its own concerns about the visual impact on neighbouring properties.
As part of the project approval, the developer will have to abide by specific requirements to develop vegetation screening to enhance visual amenity.
"The commission acknowledges it is not possible to completely integrate the solar farm into the rural landscape, nor should it be," the statement of decision says.
As part of the approval the developer is also required to limit the amount of heavy vehicle movements during the construction period, and house construction workers in accommodation which won't negatively impact tourism in Armidale and surrounding areas.
The developer has indicated it hoped to fill at least 50 per cent of the construction jobs with local workers.
The panel has also required the developer to create a community communication strategy to ensure transparent communication with Armidale Regional Council and community members during the design, construction, and operation period.
When it comes to decommissioning the solar farm, the panel has ruled the developer must return to site to its pre-existing use, and remove all infrastructure, including underground cables, unless there is a significant justification to retain it.
The panel has stated it's the responsibility of the owner and operator to decommission the solar farm, and rehabilitate the site.
The project is expected to have a lifespan of 30 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.