Gasfields and the right of 'veto' | Letters to the editor

Maybe, just maybe, if TRC would re-introduce at least one, maybe two kerbside pickups a year, the illegal dumping may decrease. The cost of taking rubbish to the tip and the loss of kerbside pickups in the year, would naturally increase the practice of illegal dumping, people are doing it hard out there with cost of living going through the roof. Come on Council you have put the rates up, now give something back to the ratepayers of this Region.