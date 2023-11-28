Fashionistas celebrate wool and spectacular 2023 Fleece to Fashion winners

AS rain pounded the historical Deeargee woolshed, the 2023 Fleece to Fashion Awards gala dinner and presentation saw spectacular designs hit the runway on Saturday, November 26.
Cash prizes as well as an all-expenses paid trip to Italy were awarded by judges Akira Isogawa, Jonathon Ward and fashion doyenne Melissa Hoyer.
The gala event was held in the working woolshed at Uralla and hosted by wool lover Catriona Rowntree.
Fleece to Fashion chairman and Armidale wool grower Lachlan Fulloon as deemed the 2023 Fleece to Fashion event "a great success" for the region.
"Connecting the next generation of designers with the New England wool growing community fosters deep appreciation for how farming and fashion can work together to showcase this remarkable fibre and keep it on the world's catwalks," Mr Fulloon said.
This year's winners were:
Running for more than 40 years, Fleece to Fashion brings together the farming and fashion communities to celebrate wool.
This year's main sponsors were Australian Wool Innovation and ACHMEA Farm Insurance.
Other New England businesses that supported the event included Roberts & Morrow, Regional Australia Bank, Invest Blue, Winterbourne Pastoral, Virbac, Cressbrook Merinos, Bredal Austraila, JM Stephen, Australian Wool Network (AWN), Impact Ag, Rydges Hotels, Deeargee and the Sutherland family.
