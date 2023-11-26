The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The show goes on: Wet weather doesn't dampen young athlete's spirits

SN
By Samantha Newsam
November 26 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth hosted the New England Zone Little Athletics Championships on Saturday, November 25. Pictures by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth hosted the New England Zone Little Athletics Championships on Saturday, November 25. Pictures by Gareth Gardner

New England Zone Little Athletics coordinator Mel O'Connell has taken her hat off to all of the volunteers and officials that braved the wet conditions to ensure Saturday's zone carnival ran smoothly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.