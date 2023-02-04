Hundreds of budding young athletes are lacing up their running shoes in Tamworth this weekend with the city hosting the Little Athletics NSW Region 1 Championships.
One of six regional championships being held concurrently across the weekend (the other two will be held over the following two weekends), the carnival is showcasing the best talent from the New England, Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers areas.
Qualifying through their respective zone championships held late last year, carnival manager Lesley White said around 600 athletes ranging in age from under-8s up to under-17s are competing.
From the weekend the first two finishers in each event will progress onto the state championships in March.
The second day gets underway at 8am on Sunday.
