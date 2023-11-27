The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Stop family violence to target youth crime, says former teen inmate

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 27 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyzar Jing used his time in youth detention to turn his life around and today works as a spokesperson for ConFit, mentoring others who have lived a similar experience to him. Picture by Rachel Gray
Kyzar Jing used his time in youth detention to turn his life around and today works as a spokesperson for ConFit, mentoring others who have lived a similar experience to him. Picture by Rachel Gray

Kyzar Jing shares a similar childhood of domestic violence and poverty to many teenagers involved in crime in the New England region, where car thefts and home break-ins are rampant in places such as Tamworth and Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.